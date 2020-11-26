LASG cautions residents against fireworks sales, usage during yuletide

As part of measures to ensure safe yuletide celebrations, the Lagos State Government has warned residents against selling of fireworks and usage during the festive seasons, saying it was important Lagosians enjoy a violence and panic-free end of the year celebrations.

It explained that the call had become imperative to ensure that people are not harassed by security officials who might be trying to maintain law and order across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Olugbenga Oyerinde, urged parents and guardians to warn their wards against the use of fireworks, saying that the law banning the use of fireworks was still in force and security agencies would arrest those selling and distributing the device in the markets.

According to him, the use of fire crackers and all forms of fireworks within state, particularly the business districts portends potential hazard to the people and the environment.

The Special Adviser who disclosed this in his office said that CBD enforcement officers and other security agencies have been mandated to ensure that fireworks were totally removed especially within the markets and residential area.

“some fireworks have the same sound as some of the guns criminals uses and people cannot differentiate them. Also there is the need to protect markets against fire outbreaks. Therefore it is important to clamp down on the distribution and usage to help secure people and valuable properties as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approaches,’’ he said.

He said the danger associated with the use of fireworks indiscriminately, especially as the harmattan approaches pose a great challenge which could lead to fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, Oyerinde assured shoppers, residents and business owners within the Central Business Districts the readiness of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to ensure the yuletide season was devoid of traffic gridlock and criminal activities.

He said that the government has put adequate measures in place to ensure that residents, business owners and shoppers go about their activities with much ease during the festive period including total enforcement of the traffic and safety laws.

“It is not enough to have safety regulations, they must be enforced and complied with to prevent avoidable loss of lives, properties and injuries. As a government which cares about the safety of lives and properties, nothing short of strict adherence to safety rules will be acceptable, relevant provisions of the law will be applied against erring individuals and organisations”, he said.