LASG cautions residents against COVID-19 complacency during festive season

The Lagos State Government has advised residents not to be carried away by euphoria of the festive season and ignore necessary safety protocols that can help mitigate spread of the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

It explained that as nations around the world continue to experience the second wave of the deadly respiratory disease, it had become imperative for Lagosians to intensify their adherence to coronavirus safety protocols and guidelines put in place by relevant stakeholders and government.

The Lagos Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the pandemic second wave can be curtailed through strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety guidelines and other regulations issued by the health authorities.

Briefing newsmen yesterday on the activities of his agency in implementing state resilience strategies towards curbing the spread of the deadly virus, especially during the yuletide, Oki enjoined residents to remain resilient and genuinely committed to fighting the deadly disease in augmenting the government efforts.

According to him, we can jointly fight coronavirus to a standstill and we can stop it is second coming if we are determined as a people in adhering to all laid down guidelines and safety protocols.

“What we need to do is to follow all government regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols in our homes, public places, motor garages, and parks, especially during this festive period. We were extremely lucky that the Lagos state government put up a good strategy that was so effective during the first experience.

“I, therefore, urge our people not to be unnecessarily carried away by the euphoria of this season to ignore those safety protocols, we must join hands with the State government to stop the spread of the deadly virus in our state,” Oki said.

While reiterating that not many countries of the world were as lucky and successful as Lagos state in the strategies adopted to fight the pandemic during the first outbreak, the Chief Resilience Officer urged the residents to support the government in consolidating the gains earlier recorded to curb a further spread in public places.

Oki urged Lagosians to stay relentless in observing all safety regulations including; regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of nose masks, physical distancing, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, temperature checks, as well as staying at home when coughing or noticing any other strange health symptoms.

“As we celebrate this Christmas and New year, let us remember to wash our hands from time to time, use alcohol-based sanitisers, avoid crowded places, observe physical distancing, stay away from when we are not well, use our nose masks every time, and observe other safety measures in public places.

“This season will go and many seasons will come, but that can only happen if we are alive and healthy, so let’s stay to be resilient, let’s stay healthy, let’s be safety-conscious,’’ Oki added.

While commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for showing good leadership in the fight against the deadly COVID–19 pandemic, the LASRO boss assured that his agency, with the support of the state government, would continue to implement policies and resilience strategies towards ensuring that the residents, institutions, communities, and businesses in the state remain resilient in the face of any challenge.