LASG cautions Nigerians against fake recruitment

The Lagos State Government has cautioned Nigerians, particularly residents of the state against applying for jobs at coronavirus isolation centers across the state, saying online adverts to such effect did not emanate from the government.

It explained that viral reports on social media that the government was recruiting at its isolation centers were false and that those behind the fake recruitment exercise were online fraudsters seeking to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The state Ministry of Health noted that the vacancy advert did not emanate from the state government and that fraudsters were out to exploit the pandemic to swindle the public.

The Ministry, through a statement by its Director of Public Relations, Mr. Tubosun Ogunbanwo, said that the government has commenced an investigation into unraveling those behind the online adverts and urged Nigerians, particularly residents in the state to disregard the said vacancy advert as it did not emanate from the state government.

“We wish to categorically state that this vacancy advert did not emanate from the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Health, or the COVID19Lagos Incident Command System.

“We believe this is the work of fraudsters and mischief makers who are bent on exploiting the COVID19 pandemic situation to swindle unsuspecting citizens who are willing to volunteer in the war against the global pandemic of their hard-earned resources.

“Citizens are therefore advised to disregard this job vacancy advert in its entirety and rely only on official communication channels of the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health for news and information on COVID19-Lagos Response.

“We are also currently investigating the source of the unsolicited advert and we assure citizens that the Lagos State Government will do all in its power to apprehend the authors and bring them to book.

“Citizens are encouraged to desist from sharing any suspicious or unverified news or information on COVID19Lagos and bring the same to the notice of the State Government for necessary action,” the statement stated.