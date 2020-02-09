LASG cautions clubs, event centres on noise pollution, safety ahead Valentine celebration

By News Desk

Ahead of Valentine’s Day celebration in Lagos, the State Government has warned owners of event centers and clubs against violating noise pollution and safety standards in the state.

The State argued that experience from previous Valentine’s Day celebration indicated that it is often characterized by jamborees, concerts and parties, which if not regulated could cause serious havoc on the environment especially residents of the State.

According to the government, it would not accept circumstances when an outfit in the city organise concerts for the day and compromise safety or its fallout prevents residents from sleeping in their houses because Valentine is set aside for expressing love and not to sow a seed of hatred.

In a joint statement signed by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Lagos State Safety Commission, the agencies urged operators to conduct their services within the approved limits to avoid infringing on other residents’ rights.

“The message of St Valentine is to spread love, friendship with a motive to promote harmony, unity and peaceful relationship through love, perseverance, tolerance, and selfless actions. if our deed contradicts the reason for the celebration and impose unnecessary hardship on our supposed friends and allies, then we have failed to observe the tenets of St Valentine”, they added.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and Director-General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, urged the operators to obtain necessary permits that could allow them hold their concert in a friendly and safe environment.

“We cannot separate noise from celebrations but we can do the needful by operating within approved decibels thereby reducing the negative effects of noise pollution on everyone. As a matter of fact, noise and megacities are interrelated, for our social life and economic development, Leisure business owners are advised not to cut corners but to obtain a permit and operate within the prescribed noise standard, failure to abide attract serious consequences “, Fasawe reiterated.

She added that permits are no license to make noise and there is always a provision for revocation, where the noise exceeds the permissible standards.

On his own part, the DG Safety commission expressed displeasure over nonchalant attitudes of Event center operators to the safety concern of their clients, especially during celebrations and fiestas.

“Since safety doesn’t go on holiday and accidents occur unannounced, hence the need to ensure the safety of our clients and customers while within our premises and this can only be achieved if we put adequate safety measures in place and ensure total compliance with all safety regulations. the DG explained.

According to him, most event centers have less capacity for the multitude of guests invited with little or no arrangement for safety measures, electrical infractions especially with no provision for escape routes for emergency incidents.

” Obtaining safety permits reduce risk of unforeseen accidents or fatalities; Our officials are well trained to plan alongside with you to ensure a hitch-free event,” Mojola added.