LASG cancels private schools resumption, maintains status-quo

Following Lagos State Government’s consideration on providing adequate security to lives and property, particularly after various attacks on state-owned facilities, the state government has withdrawn earlier directives issued for the resumption of private schools within the state, a decision made after due evaluation.

The state government said that the decision to withdraw earlier directives was reached after easing the curfew hours which was imposed to restore normalcy in Lagos after violence trailed the EndSARS protests across the state.

Through a statement signed by Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and made available to The Guild on Sunday, stressed that all schools in the state should remain shut indefinitely.

The decision came after an earlier statement indicated that only public schools would remain closed in the state before giving an update that the extended closure includes private schools.

It said: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. All Public and Private Schools remain shut till further notice”.

The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, added that the statement was the latest development in the state.