LASG begins structures removal on Lekki regional road 

As part of measures to begin construction of the long-proposed Regional road in Lekki-Ajah axis, Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State, the Government has begun removal of structures encroaching on the project Right-of-Way.

It explained that the need to ensure travel time within the axis necessitated design remodeling and alignment in order to reclaim the right-of-way already encroached on by property developers along the corridor for the project.

Confirming the demolition, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, noted that the removal of encumbrances from Right of Way of the proposed road was to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Speaking during a meeting in Alausa on Monday, the commissioner revealed that the ministry had taken its time to engage stakeholders and service of statutory notices on affected structures as expressed in the newspaper publication of June 16, 2020.

He urged owners and occupiers of identified structures to cooperate by moving out of the approved right of way of the regional road.

“The commencement of the process of establishing the right of way of the road was a strong indication of government’s determination to execute the project in earnest, which should put a stop to any insinuation of extension of deadlines.

“The Lekki Regional Road was a major road being embarked upon by the Lagos state government to facilitate the transportation and socio-economic development of the State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the government,” he said.