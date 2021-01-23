LASG begins six jetties renovation, targets alternative transport system

As part of the strategy to provide an alternative mode of transportation, the Lagos State Government has embarked on construction of a new ferry terminal and renovation of six existing jetties to meet the current demand for water transportation within the State.

The State government added that the new terminal would be constructed in Badagry axis, in order to assist commuters within the axis to have access to connect other parts of the state with ease.

According to the government, the six jetties currently undergoing renovation were Liverpool, Ebute-Ero, Bayeku, Mile 2, Ijegun-Egba and Oke Ira-Nla Jetties.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Damilola Emmanuel, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen as part of the activities to mark 600 days of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, stated that the new terminal at Badagry, when completed, would cater for water transportation needs of residents, especially those in the coastal communities.

Emmanuel further disclosed that the state government has also commenced the channelization of water routes to make it navigable for boats to glide safely to and from the axis.

While stating that the Ilaje Bariga and Ojo/Badagry channels are being dredged currently, Emmanuel explained that the agency would focus more on safety on the waterways, through continuous sensitisation and awareness campaigns on proper usage and importance of life jackets usage.

The chairman, during the interview, stressed that they were vital to keeping riders afloat in an emergency situation until rescuers arrive the scene of the boat mishap.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the citizenry to desist from dumping waste on the roads and bridges during traffic as the filth end up in water channels which will, in the long run, destroy aquatic life, pollute the water and the environment.

The General Manager affirmed that LASWA was working hand in hand with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to evolve a lasting solution to the problem of illegal refuse dump and hygiene in coastal communities during the course of the year.

He also assured that the present administration will work assiduously to achieve its vision of multimodal transportation, especially in the water transport sector as a viable alternative, promising that more brand new ferries will soon be added to the existing LASWA fleet.