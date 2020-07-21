LASG begins road markings, paintings, others for commuters, motorists safety

As part of efforts to ensure commuters and other road users’ safety, the Lagos State Government has embarked on the Year 2020 road marking, kerbs and median painting programme on some major roads across the state.

It explained that improving road infrastructure in order to ensure safety, free vehicular movements, and reduced traffic gridlocks to the barest minimum in the state had necessitated the programme.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, through a statement released on government social media page, maintained that the provision of road furniture and maintenance of the existing ones was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to ensure safety and enhance traffic flow across the State.

He urged residents, especially motorists and other road users to augment the government efforts by driving carefully at low speed, particularly when approaching locations where painters are at work.

“The road marking and kerbs painting project, when completed, would help to reduce road accidents as the markings will clearly indicate the number of lanes provided on each road, highlight turning points, edge lines, crosswalk, kerbs and pavements,” the statement read.

Oladeinde explained further that the on-going road marking and kerbs painting project started from Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja; Allen/Opebi Road and Wempco Road with the use of retro-reflective paints to illuminate the road furniture, especially at night.

He stated that other areas to be covered include Victoria Island, Marina, Lekki, Surulere, Yaba and Ilupeju among other roads.