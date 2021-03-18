LASG begins 30yrs development plan draft, target youth-focused policies

The Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube, has disclosed that plans are being perfected by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to unveil a 30-year development plan.

He explained that the plans would include policy direction that would guide the state from 2025 to 2055 and outline the programme that would ensure the state achieve all its developmental plans.

Egube, who revealed this during his appearance on a popular television programme, noted that the development plan would be focused on providing enabling environment for the teeming youths of the state.

He urged the younger generations to share, contribute and participate in the various developmental programmes, policies and projects of the state government, adding that it was important for the youths to be law-abiding and always exhibit good morals.

Egube said that the new developmental became imperative in continuation of the existing plan that took off from Y2012 to Y2025, adding that the new plan was aimed at strategically positioning Lagos as the economic and social hub of Africa in the coming years.

According to him, the emphasis is to ensure that Lagos is seen as a clean, safe and secured city that will not just harness business growth but a place where every human being will desire to live, engage in businesses and thrive.

While urging Lagosians to key into the 30-year developmental plan, the commissioner insisted that the vision and goals of the plan are attainable because the present administration has continued to successfully implement the policies and programmes outlined in the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.

The agenda, he said, has led been helping the state’s development, including the recently commissioned Agege Pen-Cinema Flyover and the various ongoing projects like the new Massey Children Hospital, the Red and Blue Rail lines among others.

Egube, however, enjoined youths to shun every act of vandalism, thuggery and cultism which would not bring much development to the state, maintaining that nothing can be achieved in a hostile environment.