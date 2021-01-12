LASG battles COVID-19 spread within civil service, reviews working hours

As part of measures aimed at breaking coronavirus transmission across Lagos State civil service, the State Government has reviewed working hours and other modalities aimed at protecting public servants under its payroll.

It explained that the review had become imperative in line with the priority placed on workers on workers lives by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that workers would only come to work twice a month in the reviewed working hours adopted to mitigate spread of the virus.

The HOS who decried the spate at which civil servants are testing coronavirus positive argued that the development led to the adoption of twice-monthly appearance for the workers to ensure their full protection from the deadly pandemic.

Through a memo he sent to Accounting Officers, Muri-Okunola urged the officers to come up with a strategy to stem the outbreak in their respective ministries, department, and agencies (MDAs).

“I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID-19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month. Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal,” he said.