LASG bans waterfront reclamation, construction on Banana island, others

As part of measures aimed at halting degradation of Lagos State shoreline, the State Government has suspended all approvals in respect of land extensions into the lagoon and other construction works at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore in Ikoyi axis of the state.

It indicated that decision had been reached in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to protect Lagosians and the state’s aesthetics and prevent unwarranted natural disasters that could wrecked havoc in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako and his counterpart in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Kabiru Abdullahi, said that the increasing degradation of the Lagos shoreline through indiscriminate illegal dredging, reclamation and land extensions into the Lagos Lagoon necessitated the suspension

The duo, through a suspension order jointly issued during the weekend and contained in a statement, argued that such land reclamation and extension activities had resulted in gross violations of the Physical Planning Laws of the State and impinged on the ecosystem of the entire area

“Of particular concern to the State Government are the extensions being illegally carried out at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi,” the statement said.

The commissioners stated further that the indiscriminate illegal proliferation of dredging and reclamation practices had brought about serious distortion in the aesthetics of the shoreline with high potential for causing environmental degradation, which was capable of producing dire consequences if left unchecked.

“Government hereby suspends all existing, pending and subsequent approvals in respect of all Land Extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

“The Lagos State Government also ordered the immediate cessation of all ongoing works, constructions, reclamations and other similar activities on account of extension approvals granted or being processed at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

“In addition, it urged members of the public to comply forthwith with the Stop Work/ Suspension Orders or risk facing criminal charges and the confiscation of their dredging equipment by the Lagos State Government,” the suspension order read.