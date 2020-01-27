LASG bans Okada, Keke operators in 15 councils, major bridges, highways

By News Desk,

Worried by increase in rate of Commercial motorcycle, popularly called Okada, and Commercial tricycle, also known as Keke Napep, related road crashes, Lagos State Government has banned their operations in 15 councils and on all major highways and bridges in order to protect lives and property of residents.

The State Government stated that full enforcement of its decisions reached after consultations with security agencies, will commence on Saturday, February 1, and warned that the ban exempted no one.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed the councils where their operations were restricted on Monday, explained that this had become necessary due to an increase in accidents, deaths, and crimes committed using motorcycles and tricycles on highways in the state.

Omotoso stated that the State Security Council, in compliance with the Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, decided to ban the operation of motorcycles and tricycles in these Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), to restore sanity on Lagos roads.

The councils where their activities were banned include Apapa LG, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate, Coker-Aguda LCDA, Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Iru/Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LG, and Lagos Island East LCDA.

He reiterated that motorcycles and tricycles had now, officially, been declared illegal modes of transport, and as such, were not allowed to ply any major road or any bridge within the state.

“The law is very clear, no motorcycle or tricycle is allowed on any major road or bridge in Lagos State, and this applies to all motorcycles and tricycles. There are no sacred cows in this ban.

“Full enforcement commences on February 1, 2020 and there will be zero tolerance for all offender irrespective of who they are or who they know. Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the Law”.