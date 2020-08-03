 LASG bans food vendors, visitations in schools

As part of measures to mitigate possible spread of coronavirus across schools in Lagos, the State Government has banned visitors as well as food vendors from visiting or selling in school premises as exit classes students resume for revision ahead of their examinations.

This is as the government also limits number of students in each class to 20 in line with social distancing directive, a move, it claimed was to ensure compliance of public and private schools to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for schools reopening.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said that the measures were in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the risk of the disease to the barest minimum.

Adefisayo, while briefing journalists on Monday during an inspection tour of some public and private Schools at Education District IV around Yaba, Surulere, and Apapa axis, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools, adding that safety of students and teachers were of utmost importance to the state government.

She said asides her visitation to schools, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries of the Six Education Districts, Office of Education Quality Assurance, and other top officials of the Ministry were also on field across the State to ensure that maximum compliance and coordination is achieved.

“The inspection tour will continue until all schools are covered. Any school accommodating other students apart from SS3 and TEC3 contrary to the state government’s directive at this period will face disciplinary action.

“The resumption became necessary for the students to write their WASSCE Examinations and we encouraged them to put in their best in the forthcoming exams taking place in two weeks’ time in a bid to come out successful.

“The teachers are enjoined to take care of themselves and also to take up the role of enforcement and compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by students. Parents and guardians are also to monitor the children, wards closely as their roles are germane and complimentary at this period,” she said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja, added that the government has provided free face masks and sanitizers for all students, stressing that aside fumigating schools and ensuring a clean and conducive environment for learning, the government has also provided facilities such as wash hand basins and portable water.