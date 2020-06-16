LASG bans drive-in music concert after Naira Marley’s show in Abuja

As part of the strategy to prevent community spread of coronavirus in Lagos, the State Government has banned drive-in mode for an outdoor music concert and other entertainment shows and warned stakeholders in entertainment industry not to engage in it.

The State Government said that the decision not to accept drive-in for outdoor shows and music concerts was that entertainment activities could only thrive in a safe environment and that where such safety cannot be guaranteed, there was no point organising any entertainment or musical concert.

Ban on drive-in concert was said to have been issued by the government following the controversy that had continued to trail Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, show held in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, stressed that the government has ban hosting of any entertainment show regardless of modification given to such shows or concerts in the state.

Akinbile-Yusuf said, “I am saying it emphatically that there is no “drive-in-concert” or any show in that respect allowed in Lagos for now, we have not granted any approval for such. We just want those in this sector to register their facilities with the State Safety Commission in preparation for the ease of the lockdown presently on their operations”.