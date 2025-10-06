LASG, Banana Island residents to partner on correcting master plan

The Lagos State Government has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association (BIPORAL) to review and improve the master plan of the highbrow estate for enhanced functionality and sustainable development.

The move comes in response to a formal request by the residents’ association seeking government support to address planning deficiencies and restore the estate’s original vision.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, made this known on Friday during a courtesy visit by BIPORAL members to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in Alausa, Ikeja.

Olumide emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of the estate’s layout to tackle structural and infrastructural challenges affecting its efficiency.

“As regards the issue of accessibility, for example, a critical challenge that must be solved is the fact that there is only one access leading in and out of the estate. Urgent collaborative effort is required to address this problem and improve the overall efficiency and security of the island,” he said.

Other key focus areas highlighted include upgrading infrastructure, enforcing the original approval orders, and controlling illegal building extensions.

He commended BIPORAL for taking the initiative to engage the ministry, describing the partnership as a significant step towards ensuring the estate’s sustainable development.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, described the collaboration as a positive development, adding that its success could serve as a model for other estates across Lagos State.

In response, the Chairman of BIPORAL, Ambassador Abidemi Sonoiki, reaffirmed residents’ commitment to working with the government to restore and improve the estate.