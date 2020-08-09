LASG assures residents affordable healthcare services

The Lagos State Government has reiterated commitment to providing affordable and quality health care services for residents of the state, saying all people including most vulnerable of its population would be covered in the health safety net.

It explained that the assurance had become imperative after realization that a healthy population translates to a vibrant economy and at such the state would be better for it if residents could enjoy and access affordable health care services that are not affordable.

The Acting General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said that affordable and accessible health care delivery would curb excessive health expenditures driving families further on poverty ladder.

Speaking during a Stakeholders’ Forum organized by the agency for NOLLYINSURED which comprised of various guilds and associations under NOLLYWOOD at Alausa, Ikeja, Zamba noted that health of every resident is important to the government and that the agency would stop at nothing in providing access to affordable healthcare services for the people.

According to her, with N40, 000 annually, a family of six consisting of the father, mother and four children below 18 years would have access to care while an individual who pays N8, 500 annually would also enjoy the same benefit at any hospital of their choice under the state’s Health Scheme.

On his part, the Chairman of NOLLYINSURED, Fred Amata, commended the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for ensuring that residents irrespective of their tribes have access to good, affordable, and quality health care through the health scheme.

He noted that the accesible health scheme provided by the state government opened opportunity for the movie practitioners to access quality healthcare.

“The group would continue to partner with the state government and ensure the enrolment of the Nollywood practitioners.

“Good and sound health would enable the actors, actresses, producers, directors, creative designers and screenwriters among others to discharge their roles effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Amata explained that the concept of NOLLYINSURED originated from the need to guarantee quality health for NOLLYWOOD practitioners and avoid a situation where the members will be running helter-skelter whenever they are confronted with any medical challenge.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, in her response, urged NOLLYINSURED to cooperate with the Lagos State Government and enroll their members on the health scheme in order to ensure that they have access to quality healthcare whenever the need arises and continue to provide quality entertainment to their numerous fans.

She added that the entertainment industry is an important sector that contributes to the development of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The Lagos state government is passionate and committed to ensuring that residents in the State live a healthy life because a healthy state is a healthy nation, hence the need for the establishment of the Lagos state health scheme,” she added.

Akinbile-Yusuf appealed to the NOLLYWOOD practitioners to sensitize all their members and the general public on the benefits of the Lagos State Health Scheme and ensure that they enroll in the scheme.

NOLLYWOOD guilds and associations at the stakeholders’ forum included Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) led by its President, Mr. Fred Amata, National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOP), Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Association of Movie Content Owners and Distributors of Nigeria (AMCOD), Film, Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN) and Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN).

Others were Association of Motion Pictures Entertainment of Nigeria (AMPEEN), Cinematography Society of Nigeria (CSN),

Association of Voice Over Artists (AVOA), Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN) and Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria (AMP).