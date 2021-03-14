LASG assures female entrepreneurs favourable policies, other business incentives

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to support women, particularly female entrepreneurs across the state through relevant policies and incentives such that would augment their business and enterprise.

It added that the polices and incentives were in line with the government commitment to ensure level playing ground for all businesses, particularly women-owned in giving the women-folk pride of place in the business world.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Dada, said that the government has partner with Afri-Consult and SME.NG on an e-market platform in a bid to enhance the entrepreneurial proficiency of Women investors within Lagos.

Speaking recently during a meeting held with the two groups, the commissioner restated that the government would not renege on its commitment to ensure women are encouraged to reach their full potential, as well as contribute their quota to its economic development.

While reiterating the government’s determination to improve the lot of its citizenry on various platforms, Dada said “the Ministry through its numerous programmes, has produced graduates in every economic area each year. Thus, it is important that initiatives such as this, are put in place to provide grooming platforms for businesses, with the intent to increase recipients’ potentials in the business world”.

In her remarks, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Oluyemi Kalesanwo, said that the initiative presents a golden opportunity to partner with the private sector for more developmental initiative for women, especially the vulnerable ones.

The Head of Afri-Consult, Oluwatoyin Moore, disclosed that her organisation had in the past partnered with international bodies, including the United Nations, ECOWAS and the World Bank among others, to invest in the development of women, while alleviating challenges posed for their survival in the Nigerian society.

She informed that no woman would be left behind in the programme as training will be organised for women across Local Government Areas of the state in addition to adequate empowerment.

Moore added that a database of political women leaders and venture capitalists across sectors would be managed digitally to create an e-platform, where government and private organisations can access information about women in different disciplines.

According to her, the platform will feature profiles of women who provide exemplary leadership skills across the State.

On her part, the CEO of SME.NG, an e-market firm which is set aside to help women in the global economy, Thelma Ekiyor,

“The e-market place is a direct response to the national survey carried out by SME.NG, in collaboration with other bodies, to assess the impact of COVID -19 on women business in Nigeria. The survey revealed that many women were unable to evolve into the digital space, to conduct their businesses due to limited knowledge on Information technology. The SME.NG platform, plans on rectifying issues like this.”