LASG assures Computer Village traders hitch-free relocation to Katangowa

By News Desk

The Lagos State Government has assured traders and other stakeholders of the Computer Village Ikeja a hitch-free relocation to Katangowa in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area.

According to the government, relocation of Computer Village market to Kotangowa, a location designed to serve as Lagos Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) hub, would be planned properly to avoid any hitches.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, stated this when executives of Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association (PAPDA) paid a courtesy to the Ministry.

Salako urged all stakeholders to continue to support the project which was conceived to enhance the sector, stressing that the new ICT and allied business centre would boast of 24-hours electricity, ICT hub, loading and offloading bay, car parks and banking halls among others.

He said that the Lagos State Government would continue to share information and engage stakeholders for their buy-in, noting that the present administration is determined to relocate the Computer Village to a more conducive business-friendly environment in order to address the challenges created by the market in Ikeja.

“The new site has been cleared and delivered to accommodate the upcoming development, whilst the construction of adjoining roads has commenced”, the commissioner added.

He noted that the new ICT Park is being undertaken through Public Private Partnership in which Messrs. Bridgeways is the Private Partner/Developer and urged stakeholders to continue to engage with the developer on grey areas and any other emerging issues.

Representatives of Messrs Bridgeways, Jimmy Onyemenam, stated that stakeholders’ engagement had been an integral part of the project and would continue so that stakeholders are always on the same page.

In his remarks, an Executive Member of the association, Niyi Balogun, who had been involved since inception of the project, confirmed the involvement of stakeholders and urged the government to expedite action on the project.