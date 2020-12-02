LASG assures completion of Isuti, other road projects

The Lagos State Government has restated commitment to timely completion of Isuti road in Alimosho Local Government Area, and other developmental projects across the state.

While assuring that the projects being embarked upon would be completed on time, it promised that efforts would be made to minimize inconvenience that may arise from the construction of the road.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who gave this assurance in Alausa on Wednesday during the Stakeholders’ meeting on the Isuti Road reconstruction project, held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, said that the projects were in line with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to deliver on its promises.

Speaking through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Ayuba, Salako noted that Lagos State was making remarkable progress in the area of infrastructural renewal, saying that the Isuti road reconstruction project, like others initiated in many parts of the state, represented a progressive leap in the stride towards making life more meaningful and abundant for the people.

He said that people’s cooperation was important for all the facets of the project, including the delivery of the Right of Way.

“It is also worthy of mention that throughout the duration of the project, which we are confident will be completed as specified on time, efforts will be made to minimize any inconvenience that may arise , while removal of structures to pave way for the road, where necessary, will be strictly as a matter of necessity and subject to payment of compensation as applicable” he said.

He added that” it is the right trajectory to making Lagos a 21st century economy that Government, as a matter of deliberate policy, has successfully incorporated and pusued the model of sustained massive infrastructural renewal for the socio-economic development of the State”

Noting that the stakeholders’ meeting was in line with the inclusiveness policy of the state government, he called on all residents of the area to cooperate for the successful takeoff and unhindered completion of the road project.

On her part, the Chairman, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, Morenike Williams, stated that the project was a well-deserved dividend of democracy and pledged the support of her people, while calling for more developmental projects in the Council area.

Speaking on behalf of the Community Development Council, Olatunji Adeleye, thanked the government for the project and urged that attention should also be paid to other interconnecting roads in the area.