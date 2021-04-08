LASG announces traffic diversion around Ikeja ahead rail line project

The Lagos State government (LASG) is set to begin the construction of the urban mass transit rail lines aimed at decongesting the roads and reducing commuters’ stress on the roads.

To begin work, LASG said it would be diverting traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja from Sunday 11th April, 2021 for 15 month. This would allow for the construction of Ikeja Overpass and Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement explained that the diversion was in line with the construction of an Overpass Rail Line Bridge hence the need to ensure safety of motorists, road users and the contractors against any form of accident during the stipulated construction duration.

While assuring that adequate traffic management plan was in place for the period of the diversion, the commissioner disclosed that motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the Rail Level Crossing to their desired destinations.

He further stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja Rail Level Crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.

Oladeinde also added that Traffic Advisory Board will be placed at Ikeja- Under Bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.

The LASG appealed to residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with the Government and its representatives charged to man the situation at Ikeja with total compliance to the Traffic regulations and interventions for the project to be completed at the stipulated time.