LASG announces traffic diversion ahead third Mainland bridge weekend closure

In a bid to ease motorists’ movement during third Mainland bridge closure from midnight Friday, 26th, the Lagos State Government has released alternative routes that assist residents to connect Lagos Island without relaying on the bridge.

The government added that traffic management personnel would be deployed along the routes to minimize and address possible traffic impediments that could arise during the closure.

Announcing the alternative routes, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement released on Wednesday, advised motorists from Ogudu, Alapere, and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, and Yaba as alternative routes to connect Lagos Island.

The commissioner added that motorists from Iyana Oworoshoki, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle, and Yaba aiming to link Lagos-Island, should go through Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Oladeinde noted that the routes remain the best during the total shut down of the bridge from midnight Friday, 26th to midnight Saturday, 27th February 2021.

He stated that the total closure of the bridge was slated to enable the contractors to move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

Commending Lagosians for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the Bridge, the Commissioner assured that the bridge is now safe for use by all and sundry.