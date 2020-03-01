LASG announces alternative routes after FG shuts Lagos-VI independence bridge

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Hours after Federal Government shuts the Independence Bridge, linking Bonny Camp with Onikan in Lagos State, the Government announced alternative routes to ease vehicular movement during the closure.

Earlier, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing had on Sunday, partially closed Independence Bridge, as part of National Bridge Maintenance Programme of the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that the ongoing maintenance works, which ends May 2nd, is focused on replacement of worn-out expansion joints and laying of asphalt concrete on the bridge to further strengthen road infrastructure.