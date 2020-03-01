LASG announces alternative routes after FG shuts Lagos-VI independence bridge

Earlier, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing had on Sunday, partially closed Independence Bridge, as part of National Bridge Maintenance Programme of the Federal Government.
Oladeinde added that the on-going construction works by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has progressed steadily to ensure ease of movement for motorists driving along the Bonny Camp and Onikan road corridors.
The State Government is hereby appealing to Road users to comply with the Traffic directions to minimize inconvenience in movements.