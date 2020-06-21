LASG advances building construction process, introduces site certification, log-book

The Lagos State Government has advanced its process of building construction by introducing a site clearance and certification designed as Green Sticker, and a log book that would be issued to property owners and developers, after they must have met all conditions, before moving to site for commencement of work.

It explained that issuance of planning permit as it were in past may no longer be enough documentation to start building construction in the state and that its aim for the introduction of more certification and the log book, was to do away with sub-standard jobs that have often lead to building collapsing.

The Commissioner for Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, stated that property owners and developers must obtain authorization to build from Lagos State Building Control Agency and also ensure that they work with the agency at all stage of the development in order to control substandard jobs and eradicate quackery and reduce cases of building collapse.

Speaking at launching of LASBCA Green Sticker and Site Log Book initiative on Sunday, in Lagos, Dr. Salako said that the green sticker and site log books would be issued to owners and developers who have certified all requirements ranging from obtaining necessary permits to building in conformity with plans as specified by the state’s 2010 Building Control Laws.

The commissioner urged entire members of staff of the agency not to relax and that they must continue to strive in ensuring that building withing Lagos state were safe, habitable and secured.

On her part, the General Manager, LASBCA, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, indicated that the introduction of the green sticker was to prove as evidence that property owners and developers had met building construction conditions as set by the state government and that the site log book would serve as where records of construction stages’ activities on site were been kept for the agency supervision.

She said that the advancement on building process had become necessary in order to keep proper records and documentations of all happenings on site through construction life cycle from setting out to the completion and issuance of certification.

Kosegbe added that one of the benefit of the Green Sticker is that it will make it easier for all stakeholders in the built industry to identify such buildings as being in conformity with extant laws thereby engendering popular participation between the agency and the public.

She assured that since the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu’s led administration thrust was to provide safe, secured productive and functional environment for physical, psychological, social and economic well-being of people in the state, LASBCA would continue to key into vision of making Lagos a 21st century economy based on its assignment of responsibilities and in line with building control laws.