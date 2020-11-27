LASG adopts cluster school model training for teachers, education managers

As part of measures aimed at ensuring quality education for students across the state, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has adopted cluster school model initiative for training of public school teachers and education managers on new teaching techniques and classroom evaluations that would enhance pupils’ learning in the basic education sector.

The cluster model, the government explained, was developed to enhance on-the-job capacity of teachers and education managers for improved learning at the basic education level for positive learning experience.

As stated, the model training was aimed at retraining the teachers and education managers in classroom management techniques, adopting new teaching techniques, and classroom evaluation designed for the 21st-century teaching practice.

Speaking on Friday at the one-day Advocacy, Sensitisation on the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Cluster School Model, held SUBEB Compound, Maryland School Complex, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, said that the training model was in line with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to improve the education sector to meet the 21st century demand.

She said that the model which was an initiative of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), which had take-off at the basic level would also be adopted and replicated in secondary schools across the state.

Details shortly…