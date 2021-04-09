LASG adjusts restrictions on public gathering, others

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced further easing of restrictions on social events and gatherings that was put in place last year as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the world.

In the new directives released on Friday, events centres are allowed to accommodate not more than 50 per cent of the maximum design capacity of the hall and the guests must not be more than 500 persons.

Speaking on the new directives, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola rolled out safety measures and guidelines owners and planners of events at these centres are expected to follow.

Mojola said LASG, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s, approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect.

Some of the conditions event centres in the state are expected to abide by include: all event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the State; all event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event; an event safety clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.

In addition, the state will deploy Safety Marshals to be at accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

Other instructions include: occupancy limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall; maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is 500 people; deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event; physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be 6 (six) people on a table of 10 (ten)persons; event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours; all guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitizers; all guests and service providers must endeavor to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitizers; temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility; guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground; hand sanitizers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall, and all event centers must endeavor to display standard COVID-19 safety signs.

LASG stated that any violation of this protocol shall attract fines and penalties in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.