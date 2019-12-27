LASEPA unseals Quilox Club on conditions

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

After securing commitment of Quilox Club management towards adherence to Lagos environmental law, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards, the State Government has reopened the outfit on conditions.

Quilox, owned by a lawmaker, Shina Peller, was sealed by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) barely four days ago for contravening the state noise pollution standard when it organised a 36-hour non-stop event that caused gridlock and noise pollution with its attendant effect on Victoria Island and its environs.

The premises was reopened on Friday after a meeting that lasted for minutes between LASEPA management led by its General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and Quilox management held at the Agency’s office, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

During the meeting, the Club management, the Guild gathered, stressed that its commitment to embark on commercial activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

Also, it was learned that the management assured LASEPA that it would ensure anyone visiting Quilox park his vehicles properly at designated areas.

The Club has also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the State.

Confirming outcome of the meeting, LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, who led the team that sealed Quilox, disclosed that the management had fulfilled conditions sets by the government.

She said: “We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations. The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening.”

Speaking further, the General Manager noted that this should serve as a warning to other entertainment and event centres, to ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law, whilst carrying out their activities, urging that they work with relevant agencies to put effective traffic management systems in place when hosting events and desist from generating noise.

The General Manager of LASEPA emphasised that the state government would not allow any business to constitute nuisance to other users of the environment and would ensure strict compliance with the State’s environmental laws and regulations.