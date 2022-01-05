LASEPA to go after vehicle owners, telecos, others contravening environmental laws

The General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, has announced that the agency would be going after telecommunication operators, vehicle owners, and other private firms across the environmental law in the state.

Fasawe said that LASEPA has discovered vehicle owners, telecom operators, and other businesses polluting the air and the groundwater with smoke from their cars and generators as well as discharging used oil lubricants into the drainage system.

She stated that these moves would form a major part of their enforcement exercise within 2022, which they have designed to protect the ecosystem in Lagos.

The general manager disclosed the plans yesterday during the launch of an official ban on single-use plastics and others among the staff of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Through a statement released by the agency’s head of Public Affairs Unit, Bola Ajao, she noted that these were some of the moves residents of Lagos should expect from the agency.

According to her, all these are embarked upon in order to limit the effect of polluted air which is currently affecting vulnerable age groups, both the elderly and babies.

“This year we are going for air pollution, you must service your car as and when due, your generator must not emit smoke and even for the telecom sector, their mast, if they cannot use gas to power their masts, they will have to find a way to ensure that the waste oil is reused and reused and reused, “the General Manager added.

On the launch of campaign against single-use plastic and others, she explained that the agency was experimenting with the feasibility of the ban before making recommendations to other government agencies to embrace the advocacy on reusable items and ban on single plastic use.

Fasawe said: ” Today, I will be handing over some dispensers as well as some reusable items to all the departments and units as my personal contribution to this campaign on the ban of single-use of plastic by LASEPA.

“Beyond giving out these items, the long-term goal is to ensure compliance by all the staffs of this agency because I want the ban on these items to be effective and I also want all the staffs to become advocates of this initiative in their respective places of residence.

“This is Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and we have to be proactive, we have seen that people are not working the talk. There are a lot of meetings and conventions where we talked about plastic pollution with different NGOs but nothing or little has been done so far about the various recommendations. This is the reason why LASEPA as a front runner in terms of environmental protection decided to practice what we preach ”

The General Manager recalled how the journey started last year with the ban on single-use plastic within LASEPA.” After this, we started sorting our waste, pet bottles, paper waste, and vegetal waste and I realized that the pet bottles were filling our dust bins faster than other waste items.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Odeneye, said that all hands must be on deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry.

While arguing that death linked to a polluted environment could be averted, she appealed to Lagosians to be mindful of the health implications of their attitudes to the environment.

The permanent secretary stressed that all unhealthy environmental attitudes have a vicious cycle effect on the lives of every resident in the state.

