LASEPA, LASU to produce emission measuring toolkits, Apps

Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the State University (LASU) have concluded plans to work together in addressing global warming with the production of emission measuring compliance toolkits and vehicle applications.

While the compliance toolkits will assist companies and industries to monitor and comply with the state emission standards, the application will assist vehicle owners to measure emission level per movement

These were disclosed when Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Adigun Fagbohun led Director of Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (CESSD), Prof. Adeola Animashaun and members of the centre to pay a courtesy visit to the office of General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, in Alausa secretariat, Ikeja.

Receiving the academicians, Fasawe stated that coming together of the two institutions will boost LASEPA efforts in combating posed by Climate Change and proactively support the State’s environmental policies.

While commending the move by LASU to the agency, the General Manager hinted that LASEPA was already working with World Bank to provide Air monitoring stations to generate data for policymaking and global warming indices of the state.

She explained how the agency was able to encourage and persuade some industries to switch from normal diesel engines to gas energy in order to protect the environment from further degradation.According to her, the agency was already in partnership with Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) which has started to yield positive result with reduction carbon emission.

“We have also been championing the reduction of plastic waste by banning single-use plastic bags in our premises, with plans of extending it to other sectors. This move has reduced the solid waste the agency generates and indirectly saves cost.” Fasawe saidEarlier, Fagbohun commended LASEPA for recognising need to factorise social economy in policy making with introduction of biodegradable bags to replace single use plastics/bags.

While assuring that the institution will encourage students to embrace the initiative, the Don added that LASU will impact assist the agency on capacity building to it stay up to date with environmental trends globally.

“We want to work with LASEPA and come up with a compliance toolkit that makes it easy to monitor the compliance level of industries. With this toolkit, private companies can audit themselves, with the benchmark set by the agency.

Its a win win situation, if we make money in a healthy environment, but a time bomb if it is made in an unstable and unhealthy environment.

“Therefore, based on technological advances, the University plans to create an App that measures emission level of a vehicle per movement, works with vehicular registration and holistically prompt the owner of the vehicle to go and service the vehicle as at when dues.’ Faghoun revealed