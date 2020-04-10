LASEMA confirms fire incident in Itire branch of Access Bank 

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed a fire outbreak at the Itire-Lawanson branch of Access Bank, saying the agency response team successfully put out inferno upon arriving the scene of the incident.

It explained that the fire incident at the bank’s building was caused by a power surge from an air-conditioning unit, adding that no lives were lost nor injuries recorded at the Access Bank situated on 58, Lawanson Road, Itire area of the state.

The Agency’s Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the team was supported by the state’s Fire Services, the Nigerian Police Force amongst others to put out the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement through the Agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, said, “no loss of life nor injury was sustained at the scene, as the fire had been extinguished as a result of the swift response of the LASEMA Response Team, LASG Fire Service, Federal fire service, Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force and LNSC to the scene of incident”.

Besides, LASEMA boss said the agency response team also prevented a petrol-chemical explosion from a leaky petrol tanker spilling fuel at Iyana Iba Bus Stop inward LASU Gate, adding that the petrol tanker with registration number AAA 198 XE which was loaded to capacity with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS (petrol) was leaking fuel from its rear compartment.

“On getting to the scene of the incident it was discovered that a tanker with registration number AAA 198XE fully loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS was leaking. Further investigation gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the leakage was from the rear compartment of the truck.

“Cause of the leakage is unknown, however, water was added to the leaking compartment by the Fire Service Officers to stop the leakage. No loss of life nor injury recorded at the scene of the incident. The leakage has stopped and the truck is back on the road,” the statement said.