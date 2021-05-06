Lasaco unveils top model, Akinnifesi, as coperate ambassador

One of Nigeria’s top insurance companies, Lasaco Assurance, has unveiled Nigerian international super model and former ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’, Miss Omowunmi Akinnifesi, as its new brand ambassador.

The insurance company explained that the engagement of Omowunmi was in line with the management’s commitment to widen the company’s scope in attracting younger, hardworking Nigerians to the insurance web.

As stated, the new brand ambassador who is also a former Miss Tourism International and a lifestyle influencer was expected to use her popularity and networks in real life and on social media to promote the image and products of Lasaco Assurance with the objectives of increasing brand awareness and help in driving sales.

Speaking while unveiling Akinnifesi, the Deputy Managing Director, Lasaco Corporate Services, Rilwan Oshinusi, said that the decision to engage Omowunmi was based on her reputation and representation capability which sets her apart among her peers.

“Our decision to engage Miss. Omowunmi Akinnifesi as a brand ambassador and use her expertise was informed by her representation. She has not only represented Nigeria, she has represented us internationally. She has a good brand and we believe we would learn from her, learn from her exposure and wealth of knowledge. The goodwill of Lasaco has already been great and by having Omowunmi on board, we hope that our brand will remain and get bigger,” he said.

On her part, Lasaco Chairman, Teju Phillips, expressed delight over the engagement of the model, whom she said, her international exposure would in repositioning the insurance company for the targeted audience.

According to her, Obviously, everybody knows that I’m a gender freak and I’m delighted that Miss Omowunmi Akinnifesi has embraced the branding of what Lasaco stands for.

“The new age for insurance is the planet and generation she is coming from and she is assuring us that she will expose Lasaco into that generation and create the awareness that the best way to live is to insure their lives as they go along. So, everyone especially women should insure all that they have including home, work place, family and every other thing about them. We look forward to a fruitful business relationship with our new ambassador,” she said.

In her response, the new ambassador said that she believes she shares the same values with the company and she was ready to put in needed efforts in driving the needed change and positive outlook been sought by the company.

“I’m really excited to be the new corporate brand ambassador of Lasaco because it is one of the organisations I believe I share the same values with. Lasaco stands for transparency, accountability and efficiency, and these are the values I stand very firm with .

“I also believe my platform will bring visibility to Lasaco and I’m looking forward to this partnership. Insurance is something that we often take for granted in this part of the world and I believe that the time has come for everyone to start taking insurance seriously. This is the visibility I intend to bring into this partnership”.

