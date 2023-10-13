Lasaco boosts Lagos housing provision with new homes

Lasaco Properties has injected new housing units into the state to assist many Lagosians dreaming of becoming landlords in the country’s commercial center as part of efforts to reduce the housing deficit in Lagos.

Lasaco Properties, a subsidiary of Lasaco Assurance Plc, stated that the new property, Lasaco – TIARA Court in Ogudu GRA Phase II, and others being erected were ways in which the firm aimed to bridge the housing and infrastructural deficit in Nigeria.

The Managing Director/CEO, Lasaco Properties, Olumide Jayeola, who disclosed this yesterday through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that they aimed to assist the Federal and State Governments in addressing housing scarcity.

Jayeola, while disclosing the firm’s partnership with Smart Homes and Property, promised that more properties in the categories would be erected to allow Nigerians to live where they have dreamt about.

The Lasaco Properties Ltd boss noted that Lasaco – TIARA Court, developed with Smart Homes, has 5-bedrooms fully detached on two suspended floors with each units occupying an approximate land area of 250sqm with a minimum of three car parks.

According to him, the Court is positioned along an easily accessible dual carriage road network that links occupants to Ogudu residential area and connected to Oworoshoki Express Way which leads to the Third Mainland Bridge, with easy entry in and out of Ogudu, Lagos

He noted that the buildings were erected and furnished with each apartment having a lounge and 24 hours security and other facilities to make owners live comfortably.

Aside from that, Jayeola explained that the houses were at a strategic location where reputable schools, hospitals, malls, commercial banks, and other commercial outlets were within 1 kilometer of reach for the occupants.

He added that anyone wishing to apply can visit www.lasacopropertiesltd.com and get more details on the property.

