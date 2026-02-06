Ondo landlady in police net after poisoning tenant’s baby

A landlady, Nafisat Lateef, is in police custody over accusations of poisoning her tennant’s three-year-old son in Ondo State.

The state’s police command arrested Lateef disclosing that she gave the child a liquid substance suspected to be poisonous following an altercation between her and her tennant simply identified as Rofiat.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said that the 40-year-old suspect commited the offence at Omidon community in Odigbo Local Governments Area, after which the victim, after taking the substance, started vomiting immediately after taking the substance and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, 4th February 2026, at about 8:30 am, when the suspect allegedly gave the victim identified as Abdulrasheed, a liquid substance suspected to be poisonous,” Jimoh said on Friday.

“The act was reportedly carried out following a misunderstanding between the complainant and the suspect, who is the complainant’s landlady. Shortly after consuming the substance, the child began vomiting and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention.

“The police detectives, during a swift and intelligence-led operation, arrested the suspect who is currently in police custody and has made useful statements,” Jimoh noted.

He said that full investigation have commenced on the matter and the case will be charged to court upon conclusion of the inquiry.