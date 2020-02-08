Lalong Sues For Peace On ‘Forgiveness Day’.

In furtherance of the strategic efforts put in place to consolidate on the relative peace currently enjoyed in Plateau state central Nigeria, the state government has held the second annual Plateau State Forgiveness And Reconciliation Day in Jos the state capital.

The event which was hosted by the state Governor Simon Lalong had people from within and outside the state in attendance. The Governor recounted how the state had over the years suffered various unrests that had led to the wanton destruction of lives and property and caused great disaffection in the state that erstwhile was the ‘Home of Peace And Tourism’.

The Governor stressed that though the losses are huge and unquantifiable, the one thing that the Day of Forgiveness should always inspire is Hope. With hope, God can heal hearts and make the people live productive, purposeful and happy lives once again with amazing results. He added that his Rescue Administration has been working to encourage and strengthen this through its style of governance which is all-inclusive, believing that justice, fairness and equity will hasten the healing process of the beloved State. He added that his policies are tailored towards creating harmony and rebuilding confidence in the people, and reassuring them that they can live and pursue their legitimate businesses peacefully. A great feat that had made many people who initially ran away because of crises to return, while new people (both foreigners and Nigerians) are fast coming in to make a living and settle in the serene, temperate and well-endowed State.

Governor Lalong however charged the people to be in guard, knowing fully that the State is still faced with some security challenges because of the activities of criminals. Especially the recent shocking killings in Kulben, Mangu Local Government, and Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government where innocent lives were lost while others were injured and properties destroyed. He called for mass support for the security forces to fish out those criminals so they can be punished.

He further stated that arrangements were concluding to ensure the permanent resettlement of all Internally Displaced Persons IDPs to their ancestral lands.

On his part the Head of the Supreme Islamic council of Nigeria and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar enjoyed residents of the state no matter their faith or ethnicity to live in peace with one another, and be quick to condemn and report any disruption of the Peace process no matter the parties involved.

The Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN North Central, Rev. Yakubu Pam also called on the people to embrace peace, he charged the political and traditional leaders to preach peace to their subjects, while calling on the government to make expedient action towards prosecuting the perpetrators of such acts.

The Plateau State Day for Forgiveness And Reconciliation was initiated in 2018 by the state Governor Simon Lalong, to bring together the different ethnic groups and religions in the state to collectively pray for the peace and progress of the state, in a cordial atmosphere where ideas are shared that will ensure the sustenance of Peace.