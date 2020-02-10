Lalong, Others Eulogize Longjang

More reactions have continued to trail the demise of the former deputy Governor of Plateau state and Senator representing Plateau south at the national assembly, Amb. Ignatius Longjang. Most prominent comes from the Plateau state Governor Simon Bako Lalong who has expressed shock over the death.

The Governor on Monday 10th February 2020, visited the residence of the late senator in Gwarimpa Abuja to condole with the family of the loss of the deceased.

Lalong said Plateau State is in a sober mood as the late Senator left a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Earlier in a statement made available to newsmen, the Governor described as devastating the death of the Senator as a huge loss to not only his family, the people of Plateau South Senatorial District, but the entire State because of his immense contributions to the development of the State and the nation.

He said ” we have lost a man of honour and candour who in all his affairs always put the interests of Plateau State first. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom was always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him”.

The Governor also recalled how the Former Deputy Governor served Plateau State steadfastly and loyally from 2007 to 2015, and also played a significant role in ensuring political stability in the State all through the period of various security challenges that the State passed through.

He equally recognised the enormous contributions of the deceased on the floor of the Senate where he represented his people with so much passion and projected the interests of Plateau State and the nation in all his contributions.

Speaking on behalf of Plateau state legislators in the National Assembly, the senator representing Plateau central Nde Hezekiah Dimka said the late senator was an astute leader who was very liberal and diplomatic in his approach to issues, always lending a helping hand to all those in need. He said his fatherly counsel will no doubt be missed by all of them in the 9th Assembly, pleading on all to accept the unfortunate event as an act of God.

The Governor later received all members of the National Assembly from Plateau State at the Governors lodge Abuja led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Idris Maje.

He told the members that the death of their colleague should not deter them from pursuing the interests of Plateau State at the National Assembly.

A retired career diplomat, the late Senator Longjan was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Party in Plateau State and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism. He was also former Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Plateau State Jonah Jang.