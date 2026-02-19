Lakurawa terrorists kill 34 villagers across Kebbi communities

At least 34 villagers have been killed in a coordinated attack by Lakurawa terrorists on several communities in Kebbi State.

The attackers reportedly targeted multiple remote settlements, with Mamunu community suffering the heaviest casualties as 16 residents were killed.

In Awashaka community, five young men lost their lives, while Masama recorded three fatalities. Smaller villages, including Gorin Dena, Kamzo, Dan Mai Rago, Tungar Bature, and Tungar Tsoho, each reported two deaths.

Eyewitnesses told correspondents on Thursday that the gunmen moved from village to village, firing indiscriminately at unarmed civilians.

“This is heartbreaking, entire families were wiped out within hours,” a local resident said on condition of anonymity. “We wake up every day wondering if today will be the day they return.”

The latest attacks have heightened concerns over the growing threat posed by Lakurawa militants, who are said to be active along Nigeria’s northwestern borders.

Communities in Kebbi North Senatorial District have repeatedly warned about the rising insecurity, urging authorities to take decisive action.

A community leader from the affected area called for urgent intervention, saying residents could no longer endure the continuous loss of lives.

“We cannot keep burying our people while security response lags behind. The government must deploy more forces and establish permanent protection here before more blood is shed,” the leader said.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities in Kebbi State, including the government and the police, had yet to issue an official statement on the attack.