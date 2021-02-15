Information minister faults Kwara APC registration, suggests fresh exercise

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has faulted the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration exercise in Kwara state, saying the exercise should be cancelled on the grounds of irregularities.

He indicated that the party’s registration and revalidation exercise across the state did not follow the stipulated guidelines of the APC and that it was important to put a stop to the ongoing registration, which he claimed, has been characterized by fraud and irregularities in the state.

According to the minister, a vast majority of the APC stakeholders in the state have lost confidence in the committee and it is important for the National Secretariat of the party to put in place a process that will ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support and confidence of all.

Briefing newsmen on Monday after revalidating his party membership in Unit PU006, Oro Ward 2, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mohamed also called for the immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboyi-led membership registration committee for the state.

He added that the reports from the monitoring teams had shown that the whole exercise did not comply with the stipulated guidelines.

“The guidelines stipulate consultation with all stakeholders by the registration officials from Abuja. After the botched attempt to have a meeting of stakeholders, due to orchestrated violence, the registration officials failed to consult with all stakeholders before the commencement of the membership registration exercise, opting instead to work with only one of the four tendencies here in Kwara, the Fagbemi Group to which Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq belongs, thus excluding the three other tendencies – The Akogun Group, the Gbemi Saraki Group and the Lai Mohammed Group, without which the ‘O To Ge’ Movement would not have succeeded.

“Ironically, the Fagbemi Group is the weakest of the four tendencies. Out of the 193 wards in the state, the group has only nine ward chairmen and does not have even one local government chairman. Even at the state exco, the Fagbemi group has only four members.

“Also, the recruitment of officials for the registration has been a one-sided affair and indications are that the hand-picked ‘officials are under strict orders from above’ as to how to carry out the exercise. We have evidence to corroborate this.

“When the registration officials from Abuja landed in Ilorin, they simply handed over the registration materials to an individual, not recognized by the provisions of the guidelines, who has decided to hoard them instead of distributing them to the wards (we also have evidence to back this up).

“The implication is that the registration is being carried out without party membership Register, while temporary membership slips, to be signed and detached from the forms after registration, are not being given to those who have purportedly registered,” he said.