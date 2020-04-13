Lagosians should avoid coronavirus spread -Lagos Govt

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has advised Lagosians to avoid spread of the deadly coronavirus in their communities through compliance with state directives on social distancing and personal hygiene.

It explained that in order to flatten disease curve of the viral infection, it was necessary to avoid community transmission among the people, adding that such could only be achieved through observance of medically advised preventive measures.

Heads of the Lagos State Covid19 Task Force, Lanre Mojola and Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said that it was imperative that Lagosians embrace social distancing, as well as regular hand washing, in order to aid the government in its fight against the deadly global pandemic.

Speaking during a sensitization visit to the Oloja of Epe, Kamorudeen Animashaun, on Monday, Mojola, added that the people should employ frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and also ensure that frequently touched surfaces are kept clean so as to prevent occurrence of the viral infection.

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) boss reiterated that measures such as self isolation should be practiced by residents and encouraged Lagosians to call on appropriate agencies in cases where suspected patients present with coronavirus symptoms including coughing, sneezing, fever and breathing difficulty.

On her part, Dr Fasawe also encouraged the people to increase adherence to government directives and stated that the task force would enforce implementation of the state guidelines on social distancing and self isolation.

Fasawe, who is also the General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency(LASEPA), added that they would sensitize Lagosians on importance of the government advised preventive measures with aim to increase peoples’ understanding of the state orders.

She said that, in line with the Sanwo-Olu led government mandate, food stimulus packages had been made available to cater to over 5000 families in the region, and that the packs had been handed over to Community Development Leaders to facilitate its distribution to indigent members of the society.

In response, the traditional ruler, Animashaun, expressed his appreciation to the state government for the kindness shown to his people and the residents of Lagos state as a whole.

He urged the joint task force to continue in its mandate to ensure health and safety of Lagosians and pledged to support Sanwo-Olu in the fight against the deadly global pandemic.