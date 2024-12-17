Lagosians raise concern over Igbogbo-Laara road project delay

Residents of Igbogbo and environs in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State have decried the delay in the Igbogbo-Laara road completion, describing it as the major challenge halting growth and development of the communities relying on the road for accessibility.

They said that the years of delay in the completion of the very strategic road that connected several communities had not only become a nightmare for them but paralyzed socio-economic activities in the area.

Pained by the continued delay, the residents appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to consider the project in the state’s 2025 budget.

The Save Our Soul (SOS) cry from the residents came amid the governor’s ongoing commissioning of roads and other infrastructures across the metropolis.

One of the leaders in Igbogbo Community, Saheed Adebowale, in an interview with newsmen, appealed that the governor mandate contractor to fast-track completion of the road.

While describing the road project as one that was long overdue on Tuesday, Adebowale lamented that road projects started after Igbogbo road had been completed.

He expressed worry that the Road project started during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode may become an abandoned project despite huge resources already sunk into it if the contractor is not mobilised and directed to return to the site.

Adebowale also disclosed that most residents whose daily earnings and properties have been affected by the road project were yet to be paid compensation by the state government.

Another resident, Ajisafe lamented that businesses have suffered so much from the delay due to regular dust that sent people away.

She also disclosed that schoolchildren find it very difficult to navigate the road and some vehicles get trapped especially during the rainy season.

An Event Centre, Ibrahim Oluwa, explained that patronage had been low despite his decision to cut the price by over 30 percent.

It was learnt that Hi-Tech, the construction company in charge of the road was not too long ago allocated N1 billion by the Lagos State Government to continue with the project.

However, the fund according to Hi-Tech was grossly inadequate to carry out any major work on the road. The King’s Palace is also severely affected by the delay in the completion of the Igbogbo-Laara road as the building is fast becoming a shadow of itself.

A source around the palace noted that access to the place had become extremely difficult for both the subjects and visitors forcing the Monarch to conduct most official duty from his residence.

Residents of nearby community in Igbe could be said to be experiencing temporary relief due to the dry season but they are also calling on the Governor to accord priority to the construction of the road and bridge in the area before the next rainy season.