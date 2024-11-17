Lagosians raise concern over 50 percent hike in onion prices

Residents of Lagos State have raised concerns over the sudden hike in the price of onions by over 50 per cent, describing it as unfavorable.

They expressed the concern after price of an onion bag rose from N90,000 to N120,000 and now N180,000, representing an increase of over 50 per cent.

The residents, who are traders and consumers, disclosed this in separate interviews with the journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

An onions trader in the Alimosho area of the state, Rabiu Aliu, blamed the hike of the produce on scarcity.

“Onions are no more in season. We are not in its peak season, that is why it is expensive.

“When we order from the North, we sometimes do not get delivery of the produce due to its unavailability. Sometimes, we do not even have the funds to buy it, hence the hike in its price,” Mr Aliu said.

Another perishable foodstuff trader in the Amuwo Odofin area, Judith Amen, said the price hike had been consistent in the past months.

“We can no longer predict the price of onions in the market; every other day we get to the market, the price increases.

“We now sell a small bulb of onions at N250 to N200, depending on its size, in order to get a fair profit,” Ms Amen said.

Another trader in the Agege market, Abu Ishaku, blamed scarcity and market forces, such as transportation from the farms to the city, as the reasons for the produce hike.

“Yes, onions are out of season presently and are scarce to buy from up North; that is why the price has increased.

“However, the cost of transporting the produce from the North has increased, and it is reflecting the price across local markets,” Mr Ishaku said.

A businesswoman and consumer, Rejoice Micheal, said she only buys what she can afford.

“I bought about five small pieces of onions at N1,000 as against N500 because of the hike,” Ms Micheal said.

On her part, Sandra Obalelenge, an office worker, expressed surprise at the hike.

“I heard onion is out of season, but this year, the price hike is really abnormal; it has never risen this high off-season,” Obalelenge said.

A resident of the Dopemu area of the state, Wendy Dada, said locals have started substituting onions with seasonings in their meals.

“Although not a healthy option, people would still like to eat tasty meals despite how expensive onions are.

“They buy what they can afford and augment the taste with extra seasoning in the food,” Ms Dada said.