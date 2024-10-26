Lagosians petition lawmakers over Ayobo-Ipaja council chairman absence

Concerned residents of Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have submitted a formal petition to Mudasiru my Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, calling for action against the council’s Chairman, Bola Shobowale.

The residents, in their letter seen by our correspondent, cited allegations of negligence and incompetence that they claim have severely impeded local governance.

In their petition, the residents outline several key issues they believe warrant urgent attention. First, they point to Mrs. Shobowale’s extended medical leave two years ago, during which she was absent for nine months without proper succession planning. This resulted in a governance vacuum that they say stalled critical development initiatives.

Upon her return, they allege that Mrs. Shobowale’s ongoing health issues have hindered her ability to govern effectively. The petition claims that her condition has contributed to setbacks in the council’s operations and projects.

The petition also highlights instances where Mrs. Shobowale has failed to fulfill her responsibilities, including a notable incident where she did not attend a meeting with a delegation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi. This absence, according to the petitioners, has not only embarrassed the council but also undermined the party’s leadership.

Moreover, during a recent oversight visit by the House Committee on Local Government, Mrs. Shobowale was again absent, leading to public embarrassment for local legislators, who expressed frustration over the state of governance in the area.

The petition further raises concerns about a lack of communication following a health crisis in which Mrs. Shobowale reportedly slumped and was hospitalized. The residents claim she has failed to update them on her health status or her plans for returning to office, causing uncertainty about the council’s future.

Additionally, the residents express alarm over rising tensions among party members, which they attribute to the perceived lack of competent leadership. They cite a recent incident involving the assault of prominent party figure Otunba Femi Pedro as indicative of the unrest within the community.

In light of these allegations, the petitioners are urging the Lagos State House of Assembly to intervene and restore effective governance in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA. They emphasize the need for immediate action to uphold the integrity of local administration and address the governance challenges that have persisted under Mrs. Shobowale’s leadership.

The concerned residents hope for a swift response from the Assembly to address their pressing concerns and restore stability to their community.