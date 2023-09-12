Lagosians link Oworonshoki monarch to over 100 buildings illegal demolition

After over one month of personal efforts and use of contacts within the Lagos State Government, the residents of Mosafejo Idiaraba Precious Seed Community in Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Council of Lagos State have accused their monarch, the Oloworo of Oworonshoki, Oba Babatunde Saliu, of allegedly aiding land grabbing activities within his domain.

They claimed that the monarch, in order to take over their land illegally, engaged the Lagos State Government agency, Taskforce on environmental and other offenses, led by CSP Shola Jejeloye, to pull down their homes illegally without the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval.

The residents, who were still traumatised after being displaced from the communities where they have lived or over a decade, disclosed that findings showed that to check flooding and other environmental degradation along the riverbank, shanties erected on drainage and beside it were asked to be removed.

The aggrieved residents noted that rather than the monarch to protect them as he had promised when he ascended his ancestors’ throne in 2022, the traditional ruler, who was a former councillor, colluded with Jejeloye to pull down structures that were never marked and miles away from the drainage channels.

The residents, who were among the over 12,000 Lagosians that were displaced displaced in Oke Eri, Odun-Ifa and Mosafejo Idiaraba Precious Seed Communities, made the allegations during a protest to the Council Chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, recently.

One of the protesters, who did not want his name in print for safety, noted that if they had knew that this was the plan, they would have adopt all necessary strategies that could help them protect their property from demolition.

During the demonstration, the residents appealed that the chairman ensures they get their land back as well as prosecution of the perpetrators.

But, Ogunlewe stressed that his duty would be to ensure that the Governor and the Lagos State House of Assembly make pronouncement on the case.

Earlier, a video obtained by The Guild showed the monarch’s wife, Queen Bukola Saliu, dispelling claims that the Oba Saliu was behind their ordeal.

Bukola maintained that the monarch was pained that his subjects were displaced without alternative accommodation or prior notices by the State Government.

She assured the residents that the monarch would ensure that they get their land back and be compensated for the loss they incurred.

