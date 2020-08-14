Lagosians host 20,000 parties monthly before COVID-19

The Federal Government has disclosed that atleast 20,000 parties and events were often held in Lagos State before the imposition of lockdown occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

It said that the parties hosted in Lagos contribute to development of fashion, tourism, and hospitality industries which have boosted Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the government, these industries contributed over N3.2 trillion to the nation’s GDP annually and that more was expected in 2020 before outbreak of coronavirus with a breakdown showing that N2 trillion was realized from the fashion industry and that the hospitality and tourism industry accounted for about N1.2 trillion.

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the statistics after receiving reports submitted by Federal Government’s Post Covid-19 Initiative Committee on the Creative Industry yesterday in Abuja.

Mohammed, who gave an insight into the report submitted by the committee led by ace comedian, Ali Baba, stated that the industries were critical to the country’s economy, saying, about 2 million parties and events were held across the country annually.

“We are also able to find out through that report that under the hospitality industry, about 20,000 events take place every month only in Lagos while in the year 2016, about 1.9 million events were held,” he added.

The minister said the report detailed how the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted on the various industries and suggested what could be done to kick-start and sustain their growth.

He lamented coronavirus outbreak and guidelines introduced have affected ability to go out for movie shooting, produce, and distribute films while the lockdown affected musical concerts and invitation of musicians to social functions.

“The same goes for the fashion industry because there is nothing to trigger demand for hair and beauty care. Of course, when there are no parties and with the face masks the people are putting on, the demand for the products has gone down,” he said.

Mohammed said that the report equally x-rayed the gaps in some of the industries, such as the lack of enforcement especially in the area of protection of intellectual property.

He commended the committee members for selfless and detailed work in mapping and giving value to the industries and assured that the report would not be swept under the carpet.