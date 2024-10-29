Lagosians fault petitions against Ayobo-Ipaja council chairman’s absence

Concerned by issues that have trailed the short medical leave embarked upon by the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairman, Bola Shobowale, residents of the council have faulted the petition written to the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing the action as unnecessary considering that it was an issue beyond her control.

They stated that the issues raised against the chairman particularly the petition written on her health condition did not do justice to Shobowale’s dedication to duty and commitment to the development of the council.

The residents, who described health challenges as a matter of human vulnerability, stressed that investigations revealed that the council boss never wanted to stay away from office but had to surrender to recommendations from medical experts that insisted that getting fast recovery would require a drastic reduction of her workload especially on daily resumption to office.

In a statement released by the Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA concerned residents through its leader, Abayomi Rogers, and made available to our correspondent, they noted that though the petitioners have rights as citizens to express concerns on activities within the council but should give the chairman fair consideration before embarking on the move.

They said: “Sickness is a divine occurrence, one that does not reflect on an individual’s competence or commitment.

“Mrs. Shobowale’s health challenges have been met with resilience and determination on chairman’s part to fulfil her role as the leader of the council whenever possible.

“Her occasional absences have been under necessary medical advisement, and her commitment to Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA remains steadfast.

“Furthermore, we are aware of Mrs. Shobowale’s efforts to maintain open channels of communication with council members and key stakeholders to the best of her ability”.

While recognizing the council chairman’s dedication to balance her responsibilities with her health needs, the residents urge party members and other stakeholders to sheathe their sword for the development of the local council development area.

According to the statement, “We also wish to address the incident involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegation led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi. Any perceived absence from meetings has not been intentional and is instead a result of unavoidable health limitations. Mrs. Shobowale holds the party’s leadership and its guidance in the highest regard and remains committed to upholding its values within the council.

“We understand that tensions can arise when health issues impact leadership; however, we believe that patience and empathy are essential at this time. Mrs. Shobowale is continuously working with her team to ensure that governance functions proceed smoothly and that residents’ needs are met.

“In conclusion, while all residents have the right to voice concerns, we respectfully urge the Assembly to consider the complexities surrounding Mrs. Shobowale’s health challenges and her ongoing dedication to the Ayobo-Ipaja community. We trust that with support and understanding, the council can navigate these challenges to restore stability and continued development for the good of the community”.