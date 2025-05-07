Lagosians, APC members endorse Phillips for Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA chairmanship

Ahead of the Local Government election in Lagos State, residents and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have endorsed Derin Phillips as their preferred aspirant and successor to the incumbent chairman, Fuad Atanda-Lawal.

They agree that the council needs a chairman to unite the LCDA and fast-track development within Ikoyi-Obalende to meet global standards.

The residents and members from the five wards, who made their plans public yesterday during a campaign rally organised for the frontline aspirant under the Obalende bridge, said that of all those vying to obtain the party’s ticket, Phillips remains their preferred choice as they are convinced he could deliver the dividend of democracy for the council.

One of the residents of Obalende, Abdullahi Adewale, who joined others who trooped out en masse to show their solidarity for Phillips, stated during an interview with newsmen that they believe in Phillips to give them the dividends of democracy.

Adewale, meanwhile, urged other aspirants seeking the APC ticket to step down for Phillips, who has the leadership qualities to pilot Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA to become the best council in the country.

After listening to the residents and party members, Phillips disclosed that his decision to contest for the seat is basically to serve the people living in the council where he lives.

While promising a servant-leadership governance style if elected next council chairman, the frontline aspirant unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to restore the people’s belief in the council’s leadership and address their needs.

Praising the residents for their determination for a better council, the aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was still committed to fulfilling its promise to structure the LCDA under the five pillars agenda, designed to return to form.

The five-point agenda includes Financing and innovation, Access to social welfare, innovation in education and technology, Transparency in governance, and Health and the environment.

Phillips, who acronymed the five-point agenda as F.A.I.T.H, said that the plan, when implemented, would ensure that everyone within the Ikoyi-Obalende council receives the dividend of democracy from their government.

Phillips disclosed that the plan was a designed after a holistic review of the residents needs considering that he lives in the council and desired a better welfare for the people living inside the LCDA.

“The reason I am doing this is because this is my home, I was born and breed here, and it is important that the best of the best come out for the race to lead the council to greater heights. And I believe I am the best for the seat”.

The aspirant added that over the years, he had acquired leadership skills for the position through services to the state and has been exposed to all status of business, entertainment, agriculture and real estate, giving him insight into how best to lead the council with care, given its cultural and economic significance.

Giving a further breakdown of the F.A.I.T.H agenda which he described as a creative strategy of solving the complex problem, the young expert explained that under his watch the petty traders and young entrepreneurs would have access to grants that could be used to boost their businesses.

He added that the residents especially the vulnerable within the council would have access to social welfare, saying this one of the dividends of democracy.

On Innovation in education and technology, Phillips said: “I believe we should be doing things now in compliance with global standards, so under this, we will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). I believe there is an emerging potential which we have to tap into as not only Africans but Nigerians and Lagosians”.

The aspirant added that through this digital skill, the youths employment that offers more opportunities which they had never dreamed of.

On Transparency in governance, Phillips promised the electorate an “open door” policy that gives them direct access to the council chairman without any intermediary.

“When I am elected, everyone in the council will have unhindered access to me. My phone number will be in the public space. I am doing this because I understand the importance of communication, because through communication, issues on security and others can be well addressed before they escalate”.

Under health, the young Philips, who noted that over 100,000 Lagosians have benefited from his free medical outreach conducted in many locations across the state through his foundation, stated that this would be expanded while serving as the chairman of the council.

After reeling out his plans, he said: “What the people should expect is dynamism, creativity, excellence and a visionary leader. I won’t say I have trained for this position for 26yrs but my mother was the former Commissioner of Commerce ,Industry and Tourism under the current President Bola Tinubu tenure as Lagos state governor. The competition, a spelling bee ignited the passion to study politics not only at the secondary level but in A’ level my University and even Masters all developing leadership position in that aspect from being president of the S.U.G to being a senior prefect and to my current position as Senior special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, so this is the next step in what has been the 26 yrs journey”.