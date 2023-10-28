Lagosian to undergo 3months nightmare as 3rd mainland bridge face closure

Traders, motorists and workers relying on the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland bridge to connect Lagos Island and environs may have to started mastering other alternative routes after the Federal Government disclosed that plans have been concluded to place the Third Mainland bridge under three months comprehensive rehabilitate works.

The apex government said that the three months rehabilitation works on the bridge which links Lagos Mainland with the Island would commence Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 would elapse January 31st, 2024.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this on Saturday, while leading team of engineers, directors of the Federal Ministry of Works and journalists inspected the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence and Falomo bridges.

He said the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

The minister said he carried out inspection of the top surface of the bridge on Friday before embarking on inspection of the Lagoon portions.

The minister explained that patching of various sections of the top surface of bridge had led to undulating surfacing, which was not healthy for its safety, hence the need to remove and relay the entire asphaltic covering.

“We are going to mill out the excess asphalt and retain only two millimetres,” he said.

The minister said the proposed maintenance of Third Mainland Bridge, which would last three months was the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

He explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics would include replacement of the railings, installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal security of the bridge.

The minister assured road users that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, as it would take place only between midnight and 4am and during weekends.

He added that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; that will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers and pile caps.

The minister lamented that most of the bridges were about 60 years old and had outlived their design lifespan, hence the need for constant rehabilitation.

Umahi, who is a civil engineer, said the Marina Shoreline had deteriorated and was threatening the foundation of some parts of the Blue Rail Line, hence the need for urgent protection which had begun.

“Marina shoreline is gone,” he said.

The minister warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed.

He added that contractors who constructed roads that failed within two years risked jail term in line with global practices to curb shoddy constructions.

Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on October 21 to midnight October 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions.

