Lagos youths demand free, fair LG elections

As the Local Government and LCDA elections draw near, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Egbe-Idimu Local Chapter, has called on all stakeholders to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

The group emphasized the need for credible leadership at the grassroots level, stressing that the outcome of the elections will have a direct impact on youth development, community progress, and good governance.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of the Council, Comrade Shittu Abayomi, the youth body highlighted the importance of transparency, security, civic education, and collective responsibility among all stakeholders to ensure a successful electoral process.

Referencing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, the NYCN emphasized the importance of promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.

They urged voters to elect leaders who demonstrate accountability, inclusiveness, and a genuine commitment to community development.

The youth body also warned against electoral malpractice such as vote-buying and intimidation, describing them as serious threats to democracy.

All political actors, they said, must reject such practices and work to uphold ethical standards in the electoral process.

Addressing fellow youths, the NYCN urged them to avoid violence, thuggery, and any form of illegal activity.

Instead, they encouraged youths to mobilize others to vote and contribute positively to the democratic process by acting as canvassers and advocates for peaceful elections.

The youth body further called on the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to ensure credibility, equity, and transparency in the conduct of the elections, urging them to create an atmosphere where every vote truly counts.

On the issue of security, the group appealed to the relevant agencies to prioritize the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the elections.

“We value the lives and properties of our youth and the community at large, we hope and pray not to have a repeat of what has been happening in the past when it come to electoral violence where lives of the future of tomorrow were been wasted.

They also appealed to religious and community leaders to play active roles in sensitizing the public on the importance of voting and to caution against being used as instruments of political violence.

To political parties, the youth council pleaded for fairness and maturity, reminding them that every action taken during the election scheduled to hold on July 12, will shape the future.

“What we do today reflects what we want for tomorrow,” it noted.

Furthermore, winners of the upcoming elections were advised to run inclusive administrations by welcoming diverse ideas, involving youths in decision-making, and promoting transparency and accountability.

“For losers, accept electoral outcomes graciously and contribute to peace, continue advocating for community needs and supporting development initiatives.

The group emphasized the need to appoint youths to youth-related offices, arguing that young people understand the challenges of their peers and are best positioned to address them.

The NYCN concluded by calling on all stakeholders, from government agencies to civil society groups, to intensify civic education and promote a peaceful electoral atmosphere.

“The upcoming local government elections are an opportunity to shape our collective future, let us commit to meaningful development, inclusive leadership, and peaceful participation. By working together and empowering the youth, we can build stronger communities.