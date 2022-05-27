Lagos youths debunk Adebule’s senatorial race ineligibility

Youths across Lagos State the aegis of Youth Coalition For Responsible Leadership (YCRL), have debunked reports alleging that a former Deputy Governor and frontline aspirant for Lagos-west Senatorial district seat, Dr. Idiat Adebule, was not eligible to participate in the primary.

They claimed that the false reports were perpetrated by a group called Badagry Division Alliance for Ideal Democracy (BDAID) and that the reports were allegedly filled with lies aimed at discrediting Adebule before the primary.

In their unanimous voice, the youth body called on members of the APC delegates and Lagosians to ignore the report and that an aspirant vying for the seat with Adebule was allegedly responsible for information in circulation.

The YCRL President, Omotayo Ogunbiyi disclosed that BDAID had made releases on social media and other platforms in their desperate attempt to muddy the waters to gain undue advantage for their paymaster and that they claimed to have official documents to prove their allegations.

Ogunbiyi stated that the threat to present documents did not hold because their attempt was to blackmail the aspirant and thereby discredit her participation in the APC senatorial primary scheduled for Saturday, 28th.

“They even went to the extent of claiming to have official documents to prove their lies which turned out to be fake. The so-called BDAID threatened to file a legal action with the intention to cause what happened to APC Zamfara in the Lagos West Senatorial District, which is a poor attempt at blackmail and which will be an effort in futility,” he said.

Through a statement released on Friday by the coalition’s secretary, Mary Emmanuel, the president stated that Adebule duly complied with the APC regulations in the purchase, submission, as well as screening processes and that the body was not surprised at claims seeking to discredit.

“We are not surprised at this fraudulent antic; it is archetypal for some politicians to employ underhand tactics to win elections when they realize that they do not enjoy the favor of the vast majority of voters; in this case, the delegates. However, from our findings, the wicked strategy is failing as the overwhelming majority of delegates, members, and leaders of the APC Lagos West have refused to fall for it.”

The president, meanwhile, urged the delegates, leaders, and members of APC Lagos West to disregard the false information, which he described as baseless and incompetent threats, and that those allegedly behind it are working for one of the aspirants to discredit the process of the APC Lagos West Senatorial primary election.

Ogunbiyi further urged Adebule to remain focused and continue her consultation with delegates and stakeholders of the APC in Lagos West and assured her that they are working to ensure a free and fair election.

