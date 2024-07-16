Lagos Youth Council equips 1,000 young entrepreneurs in various skills

In commemorating this year’s World Youth Skills Day (WYS), the Lagos State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has successfully trained over 1,000 youths in various skills.

World Youth Skills Day, observed annually on July 15th, is a UN-recognized date for promoting youth skills development, employment, and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

The Lagos chairman for NYCN, Ibrahim Adigun, who flagged off the training exercise across the state yesterday, described the initiative as impressive, saying it allows the council to equip youths with skills that convert them to employers of labour.

During his visit to the training centers in Odi-Olowo Oju-Woye Local Council Development (LCDA), Ikeja Local Government, and others monitored by our correspondent, Adigun promised that his administration would provide continued training opportunities, particularly during summer break.

While promising to ensure professionalism, productivity, and publicity in all training programs, Adigun stated that the council under his leadership would continue to prioritize organizing training for youth in Lagos.

He noted that through various training and entrepreneurship opportunities, the youths could become self-sufficient rather than depend on others.

“We want to make a meaningful contribution by ensuring that we explore the potentials of young people and develop that capacity.” “As we mark this significant milestone, we are reminded that empowering young people is crucial for societal peace.

“We believe that when young people are gainfully empowered, that is the only time we can enjoy relative peace in our society,” he added.

The youth training is part of the council’s efforts to provide skills acquisition training, covering a range of skills such as tie and dye, catering, shoemaking, soap making, and coding, among others.

The chairman further pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure youths in Lagos were gainfully engaged in self-development and economic sustainability initiatives.

The youth leader for the state noted that his vision is to create a vibrant and skilled youth population that can drive economic growth and development in Lagos State.