Lagos youngman gets 6month jail for dousing KAI official fuel

A 39-year-old man, Omotosho Nure, has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for attempting to set a Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) officer, popularly called KAI, ablaze while resisting arrest in the Cele area of the state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred during an enforcement operation to compel pedestrians to use designated bridges on major highways.

The suspect was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Adefuloye at the Oshodi Mobile Court on charges bordering on breach of peace, obstruction of lawful duty and unlawful assault, contrary to relevant sections of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

He was sentenced on Friday after pleading not guilty, but was subsequently convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

Speaking at the agency’s Command Headquarters in Bolade-Oshodi after the Magistrate Court handed the youngman six-month jail, the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (rtd), said the suspect, identified as Omotosho Nure, allegedly poured fuel on an operative with the intent to ignite it after being apprehended for crossing the highway illegally.

“We must reiterate the need for Lagosians to embrace safety while accessing major highways in the State. The use of strategically erected pedestrian bridges must be adhered to,” he said.

“While enforcing compliance in the Cele area, one defaulter doused our operative in fuel with intent to set him ablaze in a case of aggravated arson.”

The Corps Marshal, a retired Major, described the act as a serious criminal offence that went beyond a simple traffic infraction, warning that resistance to lawful arrest often escalates minor violations into grave criminal matters.

The KAI boss hailed the judgment as a deterrent to others who might contemplate attacking government officials carrying out lawful duties. He stressed that enforcement activities were in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda aimed at making Lagos safer and more habitable.

He urged residents to cooperate with enforcement officers, noting that compliance with environmental and traffic regulations is essential for public safety and order.

The Corps Marshal also warned street traders against displaying goods on road setbacks, medians, verges and lay-bys, reiterating that open urination and defecation remain banned in the state.

“Resistance only complicates civil infractions and can snowball into full-blown criminal cases that attract jail terms,” he cautioned.