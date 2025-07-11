Lagos young woman dies inside domestic well in Ijegun

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has recovered the decomposing body of a woman who tragically fell into a 170-foot-deep well in the Ijegun area of Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

As gathered, the recovery operation was carried out by officers of the Ejigbo Fire Station in collaboration with other emergency response and security agencies at the scene, located on Abuba Anthony Street, by Obalagbe Bus Stop, near Fadeko International Hotel.

It was learnt that occupants of the building discovered the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, had fallen into the well on June 30 and immediately made a distress call to emergency services for assistance.

The Senior Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Maria Fadairo, who confirmed the incident, said firefighters from the Ejigbo Rescue Crew were immediately deployed to the scene.

Fadairo explained that upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the lady had fallen into a well approximately 170 feet deep, located at the frontage of a one-storey building under construction, which made the rescue effort particularly difficult.

The building, she added, comprises six two-bedroom flats and covers a land area of approximately 648 square metres within a fenced compound.



The PRO noted that the complexity of the incident necessitated collaboration with the Nigerian Police, leading to the commencement of a thorough investigation.

“Following sustained and coordinated efforts, the body of the victim was successfully recovered during a snap operation on Thursday, July 10, 2025,” Fadairo stated.

She added that the deceased was handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), while the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and officers from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, were present at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, extended her condolences to the family of the deceased and commended the efforts of all the agencies involved in the recovery.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is being handled by the Nigeria Police Force.